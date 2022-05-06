Bloomington

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,052 square feet and features a formal dining room, hardwood floors, skylights, a main floor "mother-in-law" unit with a kitchenette and separate entrance, finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Timothy Martin, Kay Ireland Inc., 952-933-6191.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1908, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the King Field neighborhood has 1,302 square feet and features a second-level three-season porch, hardwood floors, built-ins, full basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Graham Smith, Keller Williams Integrity Realty Minneapolis Lakes, 612-414-5614.

White Bear lake

White Bear Lake

Built in 1969, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,293 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, hobby room with built-ins on the lower level, deck, shed and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Donis Dzialo, Edina Realty, 651-214-2917.