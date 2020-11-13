Mound

Built in 1956, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,433 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, sunroom, screened porch, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement and two-car attached garage and deeded, shared access to Dutch Lake. Listed by Mark Nelson, Necklen & Oakland, 612-716-2555.

St. Paul

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Highland Park neighborhood has 1,638 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, patio, fenced yard and one-car attached garage. Listed by Dan Basil, 612-280-5046, and Lisa Basil, 612-280-9071, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Hastings

Hastings

Built in 1993, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,001 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished walkout basement, patio, deck and heated, insulated three-car attached garage. Listed by Mary Murphy, 651-353-9838, and Kari Storkamp, 651-470-0709, Edina Realty.