Champlin

Built in 1987, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,752 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, fireplace, built-ins, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, deck and in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Caprice Ayau, My Mobile Agents Realty, 612-558-3189.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1918, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Bancroft neighborhood has 1,380 square feet and features three bedrooms and a linen closet on the upper level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, sunroom, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Joshua Baker, Keller Williams Integrity RE, 612-222-7992.

Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 1959, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,417 square feet and features three bedrooms and hardwood floors on the main level, eat-in kitchen, full, partially finished basement, patio and two-car detached garage. Listed by Samuel Boatman, EXP Realty, 651-497-1092.