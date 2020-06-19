.

Golden Valley

Built in 1948, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,027 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and upper floors, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Andy Evuleocha, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-408-5460.

.

St. Paul

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Highland Park neighborhood has 1,512 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, deck, large backyard and a one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.

.

New Brighton

Built in 1968, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,370 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Chadwick Lashinski, Re/Max Results, 763-783-4442.