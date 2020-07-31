.

Coon Rapids

Built in 1988, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,071 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, foyer, full finished basement, deck and porch. Listed by Chris Gemlo, Counselor Realty, 612-990-9595.

.

Minneapolis

Built in 1912, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Minnehaha neighborhood has 1,184 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full basement with tall ceilings and one-car detached garage. Listed by Eric Redlinger, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-229-1130.

.

Apple Valley

Built in 1979, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,392 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, Marvin windows, patio, finished basement, fenced yard and two sheds. Listed by David Moe, Re/Max Results, 952-431-0466.