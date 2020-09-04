Champlin

Built in 1981, this three-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,823 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, refinished woodwork, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, shed and two-car attached garage. Listed by Marc Borkin, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-865-9147.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,100 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, deck, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Abdel, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 651-283-8251.

West St. Paul

West St. Paul

Built in 1940, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,560 square feet and features three bedrooms on the lower level, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, walkout basement, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Mai Kia Miller, Realty Group, 763-432-7640.