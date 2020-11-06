Crystal

Built in 1957, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,300 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwoods, updated kitchen, unfinished basement, deck with ramp and one-car detached garage. Listed by Kassim Lakis, NorthStar Real Estate Associates, 763-639-4253.

Minneapolis

Built in 1916, this three-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Near North neighborhood has 2,954 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors and built-ins, full finished basement, wine cellar, deck, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Cindy Carlson, Edina Realty, 612-990-6444.

St. Mary’s Point

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,427 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, newer mechanicals and windows, hardwood floors, unfinished basement and two-car attached garage on a 1.5-acre lot near the St. Croix River. Listed by Erin Laschinger, Mackaby Realty, 651-998-0998.