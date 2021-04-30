Minneapolis

Built in 1915, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Willard-Hay neighborhood is listed for $190,000. At 1,659 square feet, it features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, wood accents, buffet dining room, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Dan Her, Creative Results, 651-486-4903.

St. Paul

Built in 1900, this five-bedroom, two-bath house located in the West Side neighborhood is listed for $199,900. At 1,891 square feet, it features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, natural woodwork and partial basement. Listed by Tom Simonsen, Counselor Realty, 612-978-2585.

White Bear Lake

White Bear Lake

Built in 1948, this two-bedroom, one-bath house listed for $199,500 has 760 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, upper-level expansion space, hardwood floors under carpet, eat-in kitchen and one-car detached garage. Listed by Nancy Maas, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-235-8581.