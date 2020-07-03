.

Blaine

Built in 1952, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 736 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, new roof and siding, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, fenced yard and storage shed. Listed by Heidi Herda, Re/Max Results, 612-807-4858.

St. Paul

Built in 1924, this four-bedroom, one-bath house located in the West Seventh neighborhood has 1,401 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, full basement, fenced yard and two-car attached garage. Listed by Will Rolf, Re/Max Results, 612-296-6866.

Prescott, Wis.

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,500 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, partial unfinished basement, porch, covered deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Mary Johnson, St. Croix Realty, 651-442-3610.