Spring Lake Park

Built in 1963, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler listed at $170,000 has 1,040 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, updated vinyl siding, porch, full unfinished basement, partially fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Rory Theng, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 651-335-9255.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, one-bath house in the Willard-Hay neighborhood and listed for $175,000 features four bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, porch, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Artemisa Boston, Realty Group, 651-503-2625.

St. Paul

Built in 1911, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood and listed for $170,000 has 1,076 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, porch, full unfinished basement, patio, fenced yard and storage shed. Listed by Tim Gilbertson, Edina Realty, 612-388-5242.