Chaska

Built in 1850, this fixer-upper has 800 square feet and features two bedrooms, one bath, partial basement and a one-car detached garage on a private lot backing up to a creek and Courthouse Lake. Listed by Joe Allen, Re/Max Results, 952-297-6636.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1911, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Near North neighborhood has 1,331 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, porch, sunroom, full unfinished basement and fenced yard. Listed by Elizabeth Sibet, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 763-221-9397.

St. Paul

St. Paul

Built in 1926, this one-bedroom, one-bath house in the North End neighborhood has 720 square feet and features a main-floor bedroom, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Sarah Nell Johnson, Greater Midwest Realty, 763-767-9200.