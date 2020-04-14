Home inspector training: how to find water problems at walls (video)
Reuben Saltzman
April 14, 2020 — 5:42am
This is a moisture intrusion training class for new home inspectors at Structure Tech that I've decided to make public. I've been teaching a one-hour continuing education class with a lot of the same content to real estate agents for many years. I turned that into a two-hour water intrusion class for home inspectors, and I've taught that class to other home inspectors all over the country.
Note: I'm teaching a free, live 2-hour webinar version of this class for home inspectors today at 10:00 AM CDT through ASHI. Additionally, Tessa and I will be teaching free one-hour versions of this class to Minnesota real estate agents on 4/15, 5/14, and 5/20. Licensed Minnesota real estate agents can register here.
For new home inspectors in my company, I wanted a more customized version of this class that also incorporated some of our internal values and advice, so I made this video. Once I was done, I decided to make it public. While the intended audience is new hires at my company, there's a ton of content in this 85-minute class for anyone who wants to learn more about water intrusion problems with houses.
Reuben Saltzman is a second-generation home inspector with a passion for his work. Naturally, this blog is all about home inspections and home-related topics in the Twin Cities metro area. In addition to working at Structure Tech, he is also a licensed Truth-In-Sale of Housing Evaluator in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and several other cities.
I started listening to The Obstacle is the Way for the second time last week. That book was written for times like these, and I recommend this book to anyone who has had their business negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Things are crazy and unprecedented in the home inspection world. Last week brought some major changes to our everyday lives, and I expect to see more changes this week. To answer the #1 question that our client care coordinators are being asked, the answer is YES. We're still open for business, we're still inspecting houses.