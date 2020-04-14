This is a moisture intrusion training class for new home inspectors at Structure Tech that I've decided to make public. I've been teaching a one-hour continuing education class with a lot of the same content to real estate agents for many years. I turned that into a two-hour water intrusion class for home inspectors, and I've taught that class to other home inspectors all over the country.

For new home inspectors in my company, I wanted a more customized version of this class that also incorporated some of our internal values and advice, so I made this video. Once I was done, I decided to make it public. While the intended audience is new hires at my company, there's a ton of content in this 85-minute class for anyone who wants to learn more about water intrusion problems with houses.

Enjoy.

Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections