Nearly nine years after Twin Cities Archbishop John Nienstedt resigned after charges of a sex abuse coverup, the Holy See in Rome concluded its investigation and determined that he did not commit a crime.

Even so, Pope Francis decided that because some of Nienstedt's conduct during his eight years of leadership was "imprudent," the former archbishop cannot return to the church's province of St. Paul and Minneapolis (which includes all of Minnesota, North Dakota or South Dakota) to live or do church work.

"Though the evidence available did not support a finding that any conduct on the part of Archbishop Nienstedt could be judged as a delict, it was communicated to me that several instances of 'imprudent' actions were brought to light," Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who took over for his predecessor in 2016, said in a statement Friday.

Hebda did not clarify what those "imprudent" actions were, but said the Holy See determined they did not, either individually or as a whole, "warrant any further investigation or penal sanctions."

Nienstedt, who lives in Michigan, according to the archdiocese, has denied the allegations. The pope's new determination also bars him from doing church work outside the diocese where he lives without getting special permission and informing Rome.