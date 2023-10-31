More from Star Tribune
Wolves
In bad loss to Atlanta, hero ball by KAT and Edwards hurt Wolves
How can a team that played such beautiful offensive basketball in the first half against Atlanta look so miserable in the second half? Old habits die hard.
Local
Minneapolis City Council deadlocks over Third Precinct police station
Mayor Jacob Frey's favored site at 2633 Minnehaha Av. failed Tuesday on a 6-6 vote. But it's not dead.
Local
Twin Cities coalition has raised nearly $1B to help Black homeowners, entrepreneurs
The GroundBreak Coalition launched about a year ago to raise $5.3 billion over the next decade and close racial wealth disparities in the Twin Cities.
Vikings
Help wanted: Vikings finally join ranks of teams needing a starting QB
How many quarterbacks have started for the NFL's 31 other teams since Kirk Cousins signed with the Vikings in 2018? One Vikings player saw the number and reacted: "Man, that's crazy."
Gophers
Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers inch upward, and look who's No. 4
The Gophers hope to continue feasting on teams toward the bottom of these rankings, with Illinois next.