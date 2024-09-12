Holy Angels high school soccer success explained: A diverse student body, a spot in the middle of the action, two coaches’ approaches

“Our demographic, as someone who grew up in Richfield, has changed significantly in the last 20 years,” he said. “That certainly has been a positive, especially in the world’s game of soccer. You see it more in the boys program than you do in the girls program. For us, we love the change in demographic that we have. There is maybe less club affiliation and more of that innate, intrinsic desire to play. That in itself teaches a completely different style. That flavor comes into our program, and we’ve only benefited in the last two or three years. Even our teams in 2017 didn’t have that.”