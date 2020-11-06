Need a little holiday cheer to lift your spirits? Festive decorating ideas and inspiration are now on display at Bachman’s, which has moved its popular Holiday Ideas House into the Lyndale Avenue store in Minneapolis.

You’ll find design ideas for decking the halls in holiday-decorated rooms and styled vignettes. You’ll also see a “neighborhood” of front porches enhanced with wreaths, garlands, spruce-top containers and holiday accents.

As part of pandemic protocol, this year’s self-guided tour will follow a one-way pathway, with socially distanced displays and a limited number of visitors per time slot. To reserve a time slot visit www.bachmans.com/events. Cost is $5, which includes a coupon for 20% off regular-price merchandise. Twenty percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Spark-Y, a local nonprofit that focuses on hands-on education for youth in sustainability and entrepreneurship.

The holiday ideas tour will be offered daily through Dec. 13.

For kids, the annual holiday play featuring Santa and Albert is going virtual this year instead of in person at the Lyndale store. Live interactive productions of “Christmas Magic Mischief” will be presented on Saturdays at 10 a.m., Nov. 21 through Dec. 19, via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/bachmansMN) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/shopbachmans). The play presentations are free.