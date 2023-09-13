More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
High Schools
Hopkins' Drevlow, Minneapolis Southwest's Scott reign in cross-country rankings
Wayzata teams lead both Class 3A polls, and St. Paul Highland Park is ranked first among 2A girls.
Twins
Twins rally falls short vs. Rays on Arozarena's ninth-inning home run
After trailing 4-0 early, the Twins rallied to tie the game late, but Randy Arozarena changed that with two outs in the ninth inning.
Hockey showcase displays talents to scouts
The 20th Annual North American Hockey League Showcase welcomes about 9,000 people including hundreds of professional, college and junior scouts. Teams from across the nation came to the Super Rink to compete.
Gophers
No. 9 Gophers volleyball set for annual Diet Coke Classic
The Gophers open play Thursday night vs. defending Big South Conference champion High Point before a Saturday tilt with No. 14 Creighton.
Colleges
St. Thomas athletics signs first-of-its-kind TV deal with Fox 9+
The deal, with includes airtime for select home football, men's and women's basketball, and men's and women's hockey games, is the first of its kind for the Tommies.