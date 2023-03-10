Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Hilton Hotel Minneapolis, Minnesota's largest hotel, was sold for $225 million in a Friday morning foreclosure auction.

An attorney for Wells Fargo Bank was the sole bidder on the 826-room hotel which was sold in a quick public bidding by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in the basement of Minneapolis City Hall.

Wells Fargo was acting as the trustee for JPMorgan Chase, which provided a $180 million loan to the Hilton's owners in 2018. However, in April 2020, as tourism demand plunged during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owners Haberhill LLC of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and Chicago-based private-equity firm Walton Street Capital stopped making their monthly payments.

Wells Fargo sued in October 2020 over the loan default.

Walton Street Capital and Haberhill acquired the Hilton for $143 million in 2016. Walton Street Capital and Haberhill still have a six-month redemption period.