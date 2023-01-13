Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The scheduled auction of the downtown Hilton Hotel Minneapolis, previously slated for Friday morning, has been postponed.

"It's not happening [Friday]," said Doug Greene, managing partner with Fernandina Beach, Fla.-based Haberhill LLC, one of the investment partners who acquired the hotel in 2016.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the delay. Greene said that he does not know when a rescheduled auction might take place.

Haberhill and Chicago-based private equity firm Walton Street Capital acquired the Hilton for $143 million in 2016.

In April 2020 the owners stopped making their scheduled monthly payments on a $180 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to court filings. As of March 2021, the hotel owners owed more than $201 million on the loan.

The pandemic hit hotel owners hard with steep drops in occupancy rates.

The planned auction of the 826-room Hilton, which opened in 1992, has been high-profile because it is both the largest hotel in the state and an anchor in downtown Minneapolis.

Haberhill and Walton Street completed a $13.5 million renovation of the Hilton lobby in 2017.

Haberhill, in a joint venture with Starwood Capital, acquired the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis for $50 million in 2011.