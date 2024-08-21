Hillbilly fantasy: Tomatoes to die for

Venture capitalist (hereinafter VC) Vance, new to growing tomatoes in greenhouses, had undertaken an investment that, had he read Adam Smith carefully, might have given him pause. Smith’s “Wealth of Nations” (1776), helpfully curated by the Online Library of Liberty, quotes this observation: “By means of glasses, hotbeds and hotwalls, very good grapes can be raised in Scotland and very good wine too can be made of them at about thirty times the expense for which at least equally good can be brought from foreign countries.” As Smith noted (appealing to Vance’s 18th-century vision of families): “It is a maxim of every prudent master of a family, never to attempt to make at home what it will cost him more to make than to buy.” Smith writes that the prudent tailor does not make his own shoes, but “buys them from the shoemaker.”