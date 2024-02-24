More from Star Tribune
Politics What's going on with Dean Phillips? He floats Nikki Haley team-up, attacks Walz and Klobuchar
Curious Minnesota What roles did Minnesota's Native American chiefs play? And who were some notable ones?
Photography
25 Lawn Terrace
"Architectural-statement" mid-century modern home in Golden Valley lists for $1.385 million. It has a built in 280-gallon aquarium, an attached greenhouse-like atrium and was once on the cover of the magazine 'Suburban Living' for its design. Owner Ken Darling, a local gay activist, is putting his beloved home up for sale as he moves to Palm Beach.
Photography
Photos: Jon Batiste makes Minneapolis debut at First Avenue
Jon Batiste brought his Uneasy Tour to First Avenue for a sold-out show Thursday, February 22, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Photography
Hill-Murray and Edina claim victory in the State Class 2A girls semifinals
Hill-Murray beat Andover 3-1 with goalie Grace Zhan making 35 saves. Edina toppled No. 1 seed Minnetonka 3-2.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers beat Ohio State 88-79
University of Minnesota men's basketball played Ohio State at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
Photography
Gallery: Foley Mansion
After a fire destroyed St. Cloud's Foley Mansion 22 years ago, the iconic 1889 residence has risen from the ashes and is ready for its close-up as a first-time-ever event space.