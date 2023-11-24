Over in our sports section, Patrick Reusse annually produces his Turkey of the Year column for Thanksgiving weekend in which he holds out for mockery those who've committed acts of dubious distinction.

We're not ridiculing anyone in this column. There were, however, some moments, events, incidents from the past year at the Minnesota Capitol that stuck with us, that we continue to ponder and mull. Without further ado and in no particular order:

VENTURA REVISITED: The former governor lobbied for legalized marijuana and reminded everyone how he could take over a room just by walking through the door, his comments going viral and his presence transfixing his audience. "I can assure you I misbehaved far more on alcohol than I ever have on marijuana," Ventura said in testimony. "In fact, I only misbehaved twice that I can recollect on marijuana. You know what I did? Back in 1970 on marijuana, I went and saw Jimi Hendrix, and then a couple months later, Janis Joplin. I admit it. I was on pot when I went there. And I'll tell you, it was one hell of a show."

NIGHT FEEDINGS: Wake up in the middle of the night or stay up late. Turn on the livestream to see what the Senate was up to because they seemed to be in session around the clock. The most dangerous spot on the floor might have been between Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, and his microphone. He relentlessly offered doomed amendments and meandering musings that added hours to floor debates.

HOMETOWN HAMLETS: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips kept us guessing for months. Would he run for president against fellow Democrat Joe Biden? Would he seek re-election to his Third District seat? His dithering kept us hanging much longer than the few hours we breathlessly tracked Republican 6th District Rep. Tom Emmer's potential ascension to U.S. House speaker.

WALZ CHOOSES: If you wonder why reporters are skeptical, remember this: Gov. Tim Walz named Erin DuPree an "outstanding choice" to lead the new Office of Cannabis Management. He praised her "direct experience in Minnesota's hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was effusive. "With outstanding business acumen, organizational management, and strategic vision, DuPree has what it takes to meet the needs of Minnesotans and build out a critical new industry in the state," Flanagan said.

Whoops. DuPree stepped down within a day amid reports she had sold high-dose products in violation of state law.

Before DuPree, there was Karl Procaccini, Walz's former general counsel and the only person he interviewed for a seat on the state's highest court. The 40-year-old Procaccini has sterling academic credentials but minimal, if any, courtroom experience. He's touted as the first Muslim to serve on the high court, but when asked about it, said he converted when he got married and stopped there. Much speculation that Walz intends to make him chief in two years.

GIGANTIC JOINT: The cannabis discussions yielded doozies, including the comments of Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove. Limmer, a former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and one-time corrections officer, who argued on the floor against allowing adults to purchase up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower. "Just two ounces is equivalent to three joints," Limmer said. He was serious, but his remark went viral with some hilarious memes because those would be comically gigantic joints.

TRANQUIL TRIFECTA: Talking here about the women leading three of the four legislative caucuses. We're not so far removed from the days of women being considered too emotional for all sorts of things. Not so for Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring. Try to come up with a trio of male leaders who could push through such a transformative session without self-aggrandizing drama.

To be fair, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, is plenty polite himself. Props to him, too, for having one of the savviest staffers in the Capitol: Rachel Aplikowski, press secretary for the Senate GOP caucus.

EARLY BIRD: Whilst I was writing a profile about Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, he informed me that he gets up at 3:45 a.m. to work out every day. To which I responded, "Are you serious? Every morning?" He said yes over and over, even when he was on the Senate floor late into the night and early morning. Good for him.