Highlights

Racial equity: Walz puts a focus on the state's racial achievement gap in schools by making academic standards inclusive of ethnic studies and reflective of students of color and Indigenous students, establishing an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center at the Department of Education and providing anti-bias training for all public school employees.

Pandemic response: The governor's plan aims to help students and schools recover from the pandemic by prioritizing in-person learning for as many students as safely possible, and expanding academic opportunities and mental health services this summer and through next school year.

Greater Minnesota: Walz wants to prioritize geographic equity in how the state funds schools and to expand career and technical education options.