Monticello's girls track and field team successfully defended its Class 2A state championship Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville, overcoming stiff competition from second-place Rocori.

Monticello scored 64 points, 22 coming from junior Emelia Skistad, thanks to winning the 200-meter dash and taking second in the 100. She also anchored the Magic's victorious 4x200 relay. Rocori finished with 62 points.

Waseca edged Worthington 39-38 to claim the boys team title. The Bluejays' winning 4x100- and 4x200 relays represented 24 points alone, helping the program win its third state title.

Among other metro-area champions was Totino-Grace senior Brooke Cina in the 100 hurdles. Her time of 14.65 seconds was just enough to beat Simley sophomore Naomi Moore (14.80). Cina also placed second in the 300 hurdles.

Holy Angels junior Ashley Fisher won the girls 100 in 12.07 seconds. She added a second-place finish in the 200.

Jordan senior Kendra Krueger topped Hutchinson junior Izzy Schmitz in the 1,600. Krueger doubled up Saturday by winning the 800 in 2:13.13. She endured a close finish with St. Paul Highland Park senior Delia Johnson (2:13.96).

Mahtomedi senior Owen Carlson soared 6 feet, 6 inches for the boys high jump title.