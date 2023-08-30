Club vs. varsity

The pool of outstanding Minnesota girls swimmers is growing. It is causing a ripple effect at the high school level.

The state's top-ranked swimmer in the next three classes, as ranked by Swimcloud, are all swimming with a club team this fall instead of their high school program. Two did so last season, Eden Prairie senior Caroline Larsen and Andover junior Grace Rabb. Joining them this season is Andover sophomore Cate Pawlaski.

Larsen is the only one committed collegiately, to Louisville. Each swims for a different club, Larsen with the Foxjets, Rabb with the Aquajets and Pawlaski with the Edina Swim Club. All three competed in the Junior National Championships this summer. Pawlaski was the Class 2A defending state champion last season in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.79 seconds.

Chanhassen's Avery Luedke, the No. 2-rated swimmer in the Class of 2025, and Minneapolis Washburn's Paige Moreen, No. 5 in the Class of 2024, have also decided to swim with their club teams. Moreen has committed to the Gophers.

Lake supreme

It's hard to think of defending state champion Edina, winner of the Class 2A team championship eight of the past 12 seasons, as an underdog, but that will be the case in 2023. The Hornets surprised Lake Conference rival Minnetonka by six points to win the state crown last season, and the Skippers are a slight favorite again this season. Schools from the Lake have won the past 12 titles; Wayzata's three and Minnetonka's one account for others. The Trojans finished third a year ago.

Is Visitation vulnerable?

Visitation has taken home the Class 1A team trophy every year since 2013, nine consecutive seasons; there was no state meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blazers were hit hard by graduation after doubling runner-up Delano's score at state last season. Normally, that would make them vulnerable to the likes of Delano, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, Orono, Blake or Breck, But those five programs are in two sections, which will limit their number of state entrants. Visitation won't have that problem, so look for the Blazers to make it 10 in a row.

Ten swimmers to watch

Adalynn Biegler, Monticello, freshman: First in 50 freestyle (23.14) and 100 freestyle (51.28) in Class 1A last season. College: undecided

Carly Bixby, Blake, senior: First in 100 butterfly (54.53) and 100 backstroke (54.81) in Class 1A. College: Auburn

Paige Dillon, Minnetonka, senior: First in 100 freestyle (50.86) and second in 100 backstroke (55.20) in Class 2A. College: North Carolina

Catherine Dueck, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, senior: Second in 100 breaststroke (1:03.76) and 200 individual medley (2:05.88) in Class 1A. College: undecided

Gabby Mauder, Woodbury, senior: First in diving in Class 2A. College: undecided

Libbi McCarthy, Edina, sophomore: Second in 50 freestyle (23.46) and fifth in 100 freestyle (51.28) in 2A. College: undecided

Frances Muir, Edina, sophomore: Second in 500 freestyle (4:57.18) in 2A. College: undecided

Izzy Satterlee, Lakeville North, senior: Second in 100 freestyle (50.96) and third in 100 breaststroke (1.04.43) in 2A. College: undecided

Lily Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, junior: First in 2A 100 backstroke (53.90) and third in 200 individual medley (2:03.53). College: undecided

Arianna Zelen, Shakopee, junior: Fourth in 100 freestyle (51.17) and fifth in 200 freestyle (1:53.41). College: undecided