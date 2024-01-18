If winning streaks represent which team(s) are most worthy of attention — and how could they not? — then it's time to look on with appreciation at the full top 10 for Class 2A in the latest Let's Play Hockey rankings.

No. 5 Northfield (19-0) has yet to drop a game. Not to jinx it, but the Raiders look poised to finish the regular season undefeated. Fellow Section 1 representative and No. 10 Lakeville South (16-1-3) has won 10 consecutive games and should offer Northfield a stiff battle for state tournament contention. To the north, No. 9 Centennial/Spring Lake Park (17-1-2) is riding a wave of 12 consecutive victories. The defending Section 5 champs should be considered favorites to reach St. Paul again.

Girls hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (16-2-1); 2. Andover (13-3-3); 3. Hill-Murray (17-2); 4. Edina (16-4-1); 5. Northfield (19-0); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (13-3-1); 7. Moorhead (16-2-1); 8. Lakeville North (15-2-1); 9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (17-1-2); 10. Lakeville South (16-1-3).

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (14-2-3); 2. Orono (14-5-1); 3. Duluth Marshall (16-1-1); 4. Dodge County (15-2); 5. Warroad (11-5-0); 6. Proctor/Hermantown (11-7-1); 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (13-5-1); 8. Crookston (14-6-1); 9. Breck (12-6); 10. South St. Paul (12-8).