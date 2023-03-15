Stewartville utilizes its speed to leak out on the fast break. It's not afraid to turn to freshman center Ella Theobald in the paint when it stalls.

Both methods were efficient in helping the Tigers build a 14-point lead early in the second half en route to a 71-57 victory over Grand Rapids in the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion. It was Stewartville's 25th consecutive victory.

"We played more together, cohesive in the second half," Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig said. "We were relaxed."

Theobald scored 10 of the Tigers' first 12 points in the second half, helping them to a 47-33 lead. She had 16 of her career-high 18 points in the second half. Once Stewartville (28-2) established her in the post it freed up its three-point shooters.

"We talked about getting the ball inside at halftime," Liffrig said. The Tigers led 35-29 at halftime. "Ella set the tone. Once they collapsed inside we were able to kick it out for threes."

Stewartville guards, freshman Audrey Shindelar and junior Savannah Hedin, added 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Tigers finished

Junior forward Jessika Lofstrom's 18 points paced four Grand Rapids (26-3) players in double figures.