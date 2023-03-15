Benilde-St. Margaret's was totally out of sync Wednesday. It didn't hinder its determination.

Sophomore guard Kendall McGee ignited a seven-point burst in 33 seconds, breaking a 45-all deadlock and lifting the second-ranked Red Knights to a 64-53 victory over No. 6 DeLaSalle in the Class 3A girls' basketball state tournament quarterfinals at the Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

"Olivia (Olson) was doing her thing and I needed to step up and start hitting my shots," McGee said. McGee scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half when she went 6-for-10 from the floor. She also finished with four rebounds and four steals.

McGee buried a three-pointer, grabbed a defensive rebound before scoring on a short jumper, and had a steal and assist on an Olivia Olson layup to put the Red Knights (24-6) up 52-45 with five minutes, 43 seconds remaining.

"When Kendall gets that look on her face she can be tough to handle," Red Knights coach Tim Ellefson said.

Olson, a junior guard, finished with a game-high 25 points. She also had eight rebounds and four assists as the Red Knights had to overcome an early 22-6 deficit.

"A lot of us remember the feeling we had last year when we lost (in the quarterfinals 62-51 to Mankato East)," said Olson, a Michigan recruit. "We wanted to advance in state this year."

Sophomore Aneisha Scott epitomized DeLaSalle (23-7) at the outset. She wasn't bound to back down from anything or anybody. Scott made her first four shots and had 10 points before the Red Knight knew what hit them. DeLaSalle scored the first 10 points and stretched its lead 16 midway through the first half.

"Everything was a step slow for us," Ellefson said. "It's a maturity thing for us. We are still very young."

Scott finished with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. The Islanders led 32-21 at halftime.

"We knew they would come out with a lot of energy in the second half," Scott said. "We didn't match it."