Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Elk River showed it's not just an offensive powerhouse.

The Elks leaned on their defense Wednesday, shutting down St. Francis' offense for most of the game and emerging with a 30-14 victory at St. Francis in a matchup of undefeated Class 5A teams.

St. Francis took a quick 7-0 lead on a 30-yard run by Joe Waldock, but that was all the offense the Saints could muster until the game was out of reach.

Elk River scored touchdowns in all four quarters, building a 30-7 lead before St. Francis scored on a late touchdown pass.

Elk River improved to 8-0. St. Francis fell to 7-1.