Hutchinson made it look easy for a bit Friday, then outlasted Totino-Grace 20-3 in a football game that became a physical battle of defenses.

The Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game, taking advantage of host Totino-Grace's generosity. The Eagles turned the ball over twice, on a fumble and an interception, on their first three plays from scrimmage.

Carter Verhasselt scored on a 39-yard run — Hutchinson's longest play of the game — followed by a 7-yard run by Charlie Renner that put Hutchinson ahead 12-0.

The defenses for both teams stood firm for most of the rest of the game.

Totino-Grace managed a 20-yard field goal by Tanner Smith in the second quarter.

Hutchinson finally added to lts lead on a 1-yard dive by Verhasselt with 1:45 left in the game.

Totino-Grace was done in by numerous mistakes. The Eagles turned the ball over four times and had an errant punt snap downed at their 5.