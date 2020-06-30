North St. Paul on Monday hired Cornelius Gilleylen, who spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Eden Prairie, to be head coach of its boys’ basketball program.

Gilleylen will replace Damian Johnson, a former Gophers guard who left North St. Paul to lead the program at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

While Gilleylen was at Eden Prairie, the team developed into a powerhouse that went 28-0 before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2019-20 season.

Bryn wins golf title

Former Minneapolis South golfer Yarri Bryn shot a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday to win the Twin Cities Golf Championship by three strokes.

After shooting a first-round 66 Saturday at Theodore Wirth, he wrapped up the victory at Hastings Golf Club. Ralph Baxley finished second at 143. Both men play out of Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Bryn, 29, played six years of varsity golf at South and went on to play at Northern Iowa before a four-year stint on pro golf’s minitour. He regained his amateur status last year.

Etc.

The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., will remain the host site for the Northern Sun men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, extending a run that began in 2014.