Elk River 36, Monticello 29: Levi Harris spun away from a tackle on fourth down in the final minute to get a first down and seal the victory for the Elks at Forest Lake High School. Harris scored his second touchdown of the game on a 61-yard run with 4:24 left to give the Elks (10-1) a 14-point lead. The Magic (8-3) answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Cale Holthaus, his third rushing touchdown of the game, to get within a score with 1:34 left. Gavin Schmidt ran for three touchdowns for the Elks. Garett Bauer had a touchdown run for the Magic.