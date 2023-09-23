Using a series of game-changing plays, Eden Prairie pulled away from Shakopee for a 42-28 victory Friday at Eden Prairie's Aerie Stadium.

After falling behind 7-0 early, Eden Prairie, ranked first in Class 6A, pulled even on a 32-yard halfback pass to Luca Ratkovich on fourth-and-10.

Eden Prairie took the lead 14-7 after an 89-yard drive following an interception deep in its own end of the field.

After Shakopee, ranked third in 6A, tied the game 14-14, Eden Prairie took the lead for good, 21-14, with 31 seconds left in the first half on a 9-yard run by Liam Berndt.

Eden Prairie built the lead to 35-14 in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach of Shakopee's late rally.