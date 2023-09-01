On fire best described Holy Family's football team in Thursday's season opener.

The Fire extinguished a 20-game losing streak by halftime in a 45-0 victory against Academy Force. And the defense led the way.

The unit turned back a 13-play Academy Force drive in the second quarter, which included 10 consecutive plays inside the Fire 20-yard line. The Fire didn't wilt during the sequence despite multiple pass interference penalties. They regrouped and turned Academy Force over on downs.

More than prevent points, the defense added two touchdowns. Junior Griffin Murray and senior Thomas Red Wing III each returned an interception to the house just 23 seconds apart in the second quarter.

Holy Family outgained Academy Force, a collection of east metro academies and charter schools, 202-29 in first-half yardage and led 32-0.

New head coach Dan O'Brien took over the struggling program and set out to achieve other numerical indicators of a program's health. He had ample help from Jeff Ferguson and Dave Nelson, Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Famers turned assistants. The work of new defensive coordinator Jeff Moritko, a longtime Ferguson assistant, also shined through.

O'Brien came over from St. Thomas Academy with more than just X's and O's on his to-do list. He is helping galvanize alumni donors to complete the multimillion-dollar "Build the Hill" capital campaign at the Victoria private school. The project has already produced a synthetic turf stadium field. Funds for Phase 2 pledged by December will allow continued construction to begin in spring 2024.

Second, O'Brien hopes a more robust "front porch" of successful athletics programs drives enrollment growth.