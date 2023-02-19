Eastview found its footing after a day of slippage and won its fourth consecutive high kick title at the dance team state championships Saturday at Target Center.

The Lightning had entered the meet with three state sweeps in a row but finished third in jazz dance Friday. The championship Saturday was their 15th in high kick.

Wayzata placed second and Brainerd third in Class 3A. Wayzata was among two teams to defeat Eastview during the regular season, when the Lightning went 12-3, losing once in jazz to Maple Grove, Friday's jazz champion. The state meet was the first as a head coach for Eastview's Taylor Varghese, who replaced Jenny Raiche, the Lightning's coach for 20 years.

In Class 2A, Mound Westonka won its first championship. Totino-Grace finished second and Orono third.

St. Cloud Cathedral swept for the second year in a row and third time overall in Class 1A; the first came in 2010. St. Cloud Cathedral also won high kick titles in 2005, 2008 and 2009. Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd finished second and Yellow Medicine East third, the same order they finished in the jazz dance Friday.