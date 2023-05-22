Mayer Lutheran, needing a home because of the pending breakup of the Minnesota River Conference, will compete in the Minnesota Classical Athletic Association beginning in 2024-25, the school announced Monday.

The MCAA has eight schools this school year: Eagle Ridge Academy, United Christian Academy, West Lutheran, Heritage Christian Academy, Spectrum, PACT Charter School, Legacy Christian Academy and North Lakes Academy. The conference has also invited Nova Classical Academy and Lakes International Language Academy to join.

Mayer Lutheran has competed in the MRC since 2002, but that conference, more than 60 years old, will dissolve after the 2023-24 school year because differences in student enrollment have become too wide.

"Joining the MCAA is a natural fit for our school at this time," Joel Landskroener, Mayer Lutheran's executive director, said in a statement released by the school. "We are excited to establish new relationships with the conference schools and are eager to begin playing them in the 2024-25 school year. We will certainly miss our longtime relationship with the Minnesota River Conference, but the MCAA will certainly provide a comprehensive, exciting experience for our athletes, schools and fans."

Belle Plaine, LeSueur-Henderson, Lester Prairie, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood Young America, Sibley East and Tri-City United are the members of the MRC this school year. Tri-City United has been accepted by the Big South Conference, and Norwood Young America and Belle Plaine have applied to the Wright County Conference.