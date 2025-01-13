Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville South gymnast Piper Keith embraces a new assignment
The sophomore is tasked with providing leadership on a team that won a state title last season but lost key athletes.
Lakeville South • gymnastics
Cougars coach Dusty Rotegard challenged Keith to become a leader despite being only a sophomore. Keith has accepted being thrust into that role.
“It can be challenging, especially if I have a bad practice,” Keith said. “I’m learning to be able to push through a bad practice. It’s a good reminder to keep working hard and stay positive.”
Keith had two outstanding seniors, Alexa Drew and Autumn Schmidt, to learn from a year ago. They were integral in the Cougars’ Class 2A team championship.
“I learned so much from those two,” Keith said. “They knew how to calm everybody’s nerves and boost a person’s confidence.”
She helped the Cougars beat crosstown rival Lakeville North 142.500-133.525, winning the all-around competition with a mark of 36.625.
“Last season our team already had a strong leadership group, so Piper wasn’t asked to lead,” Rotegard said. “However, this season, with those seniors graduating, as coaches we have challenged her to become more of a leader in the gym. She is beginning to take that challenge on and has grown in that aspect.”
Keith, who finished fourth in the all-around competition at the state meet last season, is in only her second year with the program. She previously competed at the club level.
“I didn’t know much about the high school program,” Keith said. “It’s so much more fun. I really like the team aspect.”
Which has become her top priority.
“We are looking to win the team championship again,” Keith said. ”That is our No. 1 goal.”
Azayah Washington
St. Cloud Apollo • basketball
The senior guard is enjoying an outstanding final season. Washington has had two 48-point games and a 38-point performance in his past five games, while also eclipsing 2,000 career points. He is chasing older sister Lariah’s school scoring record of 2,433 points. ”He is on track to beat his sister’s all-time scoring record,” Eagles coach Deon Pierce said. “He has consistently been a leader both on and off the court, leading the Eagles through some tough games. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for Azayah.”
Maddyn Greenway
Providence Academy • basketball
Greenway scored 51 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out six assists, leading the Lions, 13-0 and ranked first in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, to a 99-78 triumph over No. 4 Minnehaha Academy. “Maddyn impacts the game on so many levels, and the pace is always played at whatever speed she decides,” Lions coach Conner Goetz said about the Kentucky commit, who is averaging 31.5 points per game. “She was in a zone, and when she gets a special look in her eye, the best thing to do is let her go. She is proving throughout every game this season that she is one of the elite players to ever play high school basketball in Minnesota.”
Mason Kraft
Moorhead • hockey
The senior forward is an integral part of the Spuds (15-1-0) being ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by Let’s Play Hockey. The Minnesota State Mankato recruit has at least one goal in 10 of the Spuds’ past 11 games, accumulating 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points during that stretch. “Mason has incredible patience, vision and creativity with the puck,” Moorhead coach Jon Ammerman said. “When the puck is on his stick, he has a knack for creating positive plays for our team. Over the past year he has put in a tremendous amount of work in all areas. It has been fun to watch his growth as a player and a person over the past three years.”
Ida Huber
Dodge County • hockey
Huber has been between the pipes for all 17 games for the Wildcats, ranked second in Class 1A at 14-2-1. She has posted a 0.75 goals-against average with a .960 save percentage. Committed to Long Island for college, she most recently turned aside all 37 shots in a 3-0 shutout of No. 6 Proctor/Hermantown. She has four shutouts in her past five games. “One of her top attributes is she makes everyone around her better on and off the ice,” Wildcats coach Jeremy Gunderson said. “Ida has a very fun personality as she is a fierce competitor, but when time calls, she loves to play jokes and is always smiling.”
Cole Hebrink
Austin • basketball
The move from spot-up shooter to point guard hasn’t affected the junior’s touch. He made seven three-pointers en route to a 43-point performance, two points shy of the school record, leading the Packers (6-5) to a 90-73 victory over Red Wing. Earlier this season, Hebrink buried eight three-pointers while scoring 30 points in a 79-71 triumph over Mankato West. He also is averaging 5.2 assists per game in his new role. “He’s been the focal point of every opposing team’s scouting report and has faced multiple different defensive strategies designed to slow him down,” Austin coach Jamaal Gibson said.
Ashley Schaffer
Prior Lake/Farmington • Alpine skiing
Schaffer’s love of the mountains is evident. The senior won her first two South Suburban Conference races of the season despite not skiing at the high school level since her seventh-grade year at Northfield. “Ashley is new to the team this season,” Prior Lake/Farmington coach Dave Everson said. “Her family moved to Prior Lake over the summer, and she has made the transition easily, blending in with her new teammates. Even with her high level of racing, she is humble and coachable.”
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
