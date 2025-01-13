Prep Athletes of the Week: Lakeville South gymnast Piper Keith embraces a new assignment

Greenway scored 51 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out six assists, leading the Lions, 13-0 and ranked first in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, to a 99-78 triumph over No. 4 Minnehaha Academy. “Maddyn impacts the game on so many levels, and the pace is always played at whatever speed she decides,” Lions coach Conner Goetz said about the Kentucky commit, who is averaging 31.5 points per game. “She was in a zone, and when she gets a special look in her eye, the best thing to do is let her go. She is proving throughout every game this season that she is one of the elite players to ever play high school basketball in Minnesota.”