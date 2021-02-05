A man who was arrested in St. Peter, Minn. with 1,325 grams — just shy of three pounds — of methamphetamine pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to being part of a drug-dealing conspiracy.

Law enforcement raided Senif Joel Garza's trailer home on April 23, 2019, and found three gallon-sized bags of meth, along with gun ammunition, digital scales and plastic baggies. Local investigators deemed Garza to be in a "high position" in the hiearchy of the drug dealing operation, according to a report from Southern Minnesota News.

Garza, 24, was convicted for a drive-by shooting in 2015. He faces a 10-year mandatory minimum, and up to life, in prison for the current drug case. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036