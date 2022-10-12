Line combinations
Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello
Tyson Jost-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno
Frederick Gaudreau-Sam Steel-Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar-Marco Rossi-Brandon Duhaime
Defensive pairs
Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba
Jake Middleton-Calen Addison
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Spare defenseman: Andrej Suster. Injured reserve: Jon Merrill, D; Jordan Greenway, W
