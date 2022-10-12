Line combinations

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Frederick Gaudreau-Sam Steel-Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar-Marco Rossi-Brandon Duhaime

Defensive pairs

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jake Middleton-Calen Addison

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Spare defenseman: Andrej Suster. Injured reserve: Jon Merrill, D; Jordan Greenway, W