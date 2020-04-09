In April, readers flooded the Star Tribune with an outpouring of thanks for frontline health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, we invite you to share your gratitude for the retail and grocery workers that many of us see on a weekly basis. Some of your messages will be published in the May 23 Inspired print section and online, too. Please be specific and limit your remarks to a couple sentences. In the following months, we will also feature your messages dedicated to first responders, delivery drivers and more.