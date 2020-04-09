In April, readers flooded the Star Tribune with an outpouring of thanks for frontline health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, we invite you to share your gratitude for the retail and grocery workers that many of us see on a weekly basis. Some of your messages will be published in the May 23 Inspired print section and online, too. Please be specific and limit your remarks to a couple sentences. In the following months, we will also feature your messages dedicated to first responders, delivery drivers and more.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Bad news, bear: This Duluth mall is closed
A black bear appeared to be waiting outside Miller Hill Mall for Noodles & Co. to open.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Minneapolis police: Fugitive arrested in Monique Baugh slaying
The suspect had previously been indicted on first-degree murder charges.
Coronavirus
Masks pose a new problem for Minnesota's deaf and hard of hearing
Masks muffle voices and make reading lips impossible for folks who "already feel isolated at times."
Local
Record lows may accompany freeze warning issued for metro, southern Minnesota
A weather pattern more common in January will usher in the cold air