The COVID-19 outbreak has forced gyms and other fitness providers to temporarily close their doors, keeping many Minnesotans from staying fit with regular workouts.

But many in the fitness industry have been quick to adapt and find ways to continue what they love: helping people strengthen their bodies and calm their minds.

Providers are stepping up: offering virtual workouts, making libraries of videos available for free or on a pay-what-you-can basis, showing you creative ways to work out at home, and much more.

This article will be a regularly updated summary of gyms, fitness studios and fitness leaders — the ones we know about so far — in and around the Twin Cities working overtime to keep community members healthy, mentally and physically.

612 Yoga

What they do: Teach Vinyasa flow yoga.

What they are doing now: Owner Diane Afrooz is streaming lunchtime classes on a donation basis via Zoom on Mondays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/612yoga; 612-440-9727.

Alchemy 365

What they do: The company, which has five locations in Minnesota and two in Colorado, combines yoga, strength, conditioning and mobility into one workout.

What they are doing now: Streaming four live workouts for free each day via its Instagram and YouTube channels and updating its catalog of on-demand workouts.

What they said: "A large number of our recurring members have gone out on a limb for us and opted to keep their memberships so far. We felt we didn't want to put our services behind a paywall and exclude people at a time when everyone needs a way to work out and blow off some steam. We feel if we work together, maybe we can survive this." — Tyler Quinn, co-founder and chief talent officer.

Contact: https://www.alchemy365.com; 246 Ninth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 120 SE Third Ave., Minneapolis; 2910 Fremont Ave. S., Minneapolis; 747 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul; 6729 York Ave. S., Edina. Main number: 612-444-6287.

Ali Holman/CoreCamper

What they do: WCCO-TV's local fitness professional is also a national on-air fitness and health expert.

What they are doing now: Offering 50% off the first month of her at-home CoreCamper program, a series of 20-minute online workouts. She is also sharing free workouts on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts that incorporate everyday items such as paper towels and laundry baskets.

What they said: "We've been doing online workout videos for more than a decade, so our business naturally caters to people who have never thought about working out online. We try to keep things fun and keep people motivated." — Ali Holman.

Contact: https://www.corecamper.com.

Balance for Life Fitness and Wellness

What they do: This center in Arden Hills, now in its 20th year, provides Pilates, yoga, and fitness classes for individuals and small groups, and also offers massage therapy.

What they are doing now: Offering free online fitness videos.

What they said: "Our business might be shut down, but so far all of our staff members have volunteered to send in a video so we can post it online. They are passionate about helping people, and we are trying to do what we can to keep our clients and others moving during all of this." — Julie Gronquist, owner.

Contact: http://www.balanceforlifefitness.com; 3555 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills; 651-415-9500.

Chris Freytag/GetHealthyU

What they do: Based in Wayzata, Freytag is the founder and CEO of GetHealthyU.com, a digital fitness and health publishing company that reaches more than 2 million women per month.

What they are doing now: Providing full-length workouts and health advice on GetHealthyUTV.com, a subscription-based website.

Contact: https://gethealthyu.com/. Also posting free videos at https://www.facebook.com/chrisfreytagpage.

FitELITE

What they do: This small gym in Eau Claire, Wis., provides high-intensity fitness training in group and individual settings.

What they are doing now: Offering its active members daily workouts and accountability through coaching videos. The gym is also publishing videos, meal ideas and more on its Facebook page for everyone.

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/FitELITE.Eau.Claire; 3420 Mall Dr., Suite 7, Eau Claire, Wis.; 715-514-1264.

Grappler Station

What they do: Provide judo and jiu jitsu martials arts training in St. Paul.

What they are doing now: Using Zoom to conduct classes with their students at home.

Contact: https://www.grapplerstation.com; 614 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul; 612-356-2408.

Studio One Yoga

What they do: Offer Hatha/Vinyasa yoga to people of all ages and body types.

What they are doing now: Free streaming of classes, reaching out to clients and encouraging everyone to stay connected with instructors.

What they said: "We will continue to offer free livestreaming classes and keep them up for a while. We know people need them." — Sarah Moslemi, owner.

Contact: http://www.studiooneyoga.com; 402 Main St., Stillwater; 1940 Lexington Ave., Roseville; 4475 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake. Main number: 651-430-7155.

Sweat Minnesota

What they do: Created in the wake of Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order, Sweat Minnesota is a collaboration of more than 60 local fitness experts who offer free and for-a-fee virtual content.

What they are doing now: Offering periodic days of free virtual fitness and wellness classes, with multiple class options over a period of several hours. About 10,000 Minnesotans logged on to take part in their first "Ready. Set. Sweat Minnesota" event April 4 with the next event scheduled for Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, visit their website for a large directory of participating fitness experts.

What they said: "Sweat Minnesota was born out of the need to adapt to the current situation. It's so important for people to keep their health at the forefront right now, and it's incredible to see people in our industry come together and do this for our community." — Co-founder Dawn Bryant.

Contact: https://www.sweatminnesota.com.

SweatShop Health Club

What they do: This boutique health club in St. Paul has been teaching Pilates and fitness for more than 40 years.

What they are doing now: Offering free videos and online streams of their instructors leading workouts. Paying clients can also access more extensive group classes and one-on-one workouts with their trainers using apps like Zoom.

What they said: "That sense of community can still be fostered online. It's not just about the exercise." — Claudia Root, Pilates instructor.

Contact: https://www.sweatshopfitness.com; 167 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul; 651-646-8418.

Tigerfit

What they do: This private gym in Minnetonka, owned by iFit trainers Chris and Stacie Clark, has trained Timberwolves and Vikings players, including Chad Greenway.

What they are doing now: They have dropped fees to members while they are closed, have loaned out their training equipment to those who need it, and are offering free live classes to the public.

What they said: "I grew up in an atmosphere where you helped people when they needed help. Looking at this situation, one of the things we felt we could give back was our knowledge of fitness. We have around 500 people participating live, and they are commenting back during the workouts and creating this social atmosphere, even though we all are physical distancing."— Chris Clark, co-owner.

Contact: https://www.betigerfit.com; 12993 Ridgedale Dr., Suite 103, Minnetonka; 952-595-5915.

Big orgs, too

Life Time Fitness

What they do: National health club chain with 26 locations in the Twin Cities metro area.

What they are doing now: All locations are closed until further notice but Life Time is offering many of its group fitness class videos and home workouts for free to the public online.

What they said: "We remain committed to the health and happiness of our members and team members and are working hard to ensure our community feels supported and knows that they can turn to us and our experts for their own healthy way of life goals." — Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder, chairman and CEO.

Contact: https://www.mylt.life.

YMCA

What they do: The Y is a worldwide nonprofit that focuses on empowering young people and improving health and well-being.

What they are doing now: The Y is offering free on-demand fitness videos online. Choose from bootcamps to yoga, tai chi, weightlifting, and activities for children and older active adults.

What they said: "We recently launched YMCA 360, a new online community program that allows participants to stay connected and active, even when they can't visit the Y. We launched YMCA 360 because we know how important physical activity and community are, especially in uncertain times." — Valerie Barker Waller, Y-USA senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Contact: Twenty metro area locations; 800-872-9622; https://www.ymca360.org.

