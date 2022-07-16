If there were a poster child for current inflation, it would be the price of gasoline.

While prices on all goods and services across the country were up 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, gas prices are up 60% over the past year. And this increase puts American drivers on a path to spending as much as $562 billion on gasoline in 2022, about double the amount spent in 2020, before prices began their ascent.

States where drivers are on track to spend the most include: Texas ($57B), California ($55B), Florida ($37B), New York ($21B), Georgia ($21B) — some of the most populous states, but not in order of population.

And as with many economic conditions, when it comes to gas prices, the impact is greatest among those who can withstand it the least.

Many Americans must drive to and from work each day. More workers than ever have the option of telecommuting, but this isn't the case for workers in many industries. With few exceptions, retail and service work can't typically be done from home.

An estimated 37% of jobs could be done from home, and those account for 46% of wages across the nation, underscoring that those with telework options are employed in higher-paying fields, according to a 2020 analysis from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Rural drivers are also at a disadvantage. Not only do people in smaller towns have to drive farther to access doctors, grocery stores and just about everything else, but there also is likely no public transportation to serve as an alternative. Using the train or a bus may not be ideal to those in big cities who happen to have cars, but it's an option when gas prices become too much to bear.

Finally, lower- and middle-earning households are likely to spend a greater share of their income on gasoline, according to spending data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Overlooked ways to save

There are many ways to save on gas, and though they may not drop the price per gallon to 2020 levels, they can make a significant difference. Using cash-back credit cards and gas apps, carpooling and driving less are default (and worthwhile) suggestions, but here are a few others you may not have thought of, or simply underestimated:

Join grocery gas discount programs

OK, one loyalty point for every dollar spent on groceries may not seem like much, but it can add up quickly, especially if you have a household of people to feed.

Even at the low end — redeeming 100 points for 10 cents in savings per gallon — a full tank could be a few dollars cheaper. These kinds of programs really pay off if you drive a pickup or large SUV with a big tank. Check your local grocery stores to see if they offer gas discount programs.

Call your auto insurance provider

There are many ways to save on car insurance — freeing up gas money — and the savings may be significant. Auto insurance companies have discounts for all kinds of things: being a safe driver, a good student or a homeowner, for instance. Call them to ensure you're reaping those benefits, and to check if there are ways you can fine-tune your policy amounts to save on your monthly premiums.

Get auto insurance quotes

There's a good chance you could save money by shopping around for a different insurance provider, too. A 2017 NerdWallet survey found that 43% of insured Americans hadn't checked their current price or compared prices across insurers for at least a year. That analysis estimated potential savings at about $400 per year for doing so.

Insurance rates vary by provider; it's a simple fact. And shopping around for the best rates should be something you do annually in order to ensure you're not overpaying.

Visit 211.org

If you're struggling to make ends meet and increased prices on gas and everything else are making it difficult to cover all of the costs, contact the United Way at 211.org or by calling 211. They can put you in touch with local resources that may be able to provide financial assistance, including gas vouchers.