Baldamar

A classic holiday buffet in a handsome setting, with turkey, prime rib, honey-glazed ham, fried chicken, mac-and-cheese, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, a half-dozen desserts and more. Cost is $45.95 adults, $14.95 kids ages 5- 12. Seating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reservations required.

1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Enjoy a plant-based take-and-bake Thanksgiving feast, with a holiday “turkey” roast (stuffed with leeks, parsnips, mushrooms, roasted chestnuts and shiitake bacon), Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes with portobello gravy, maple-bourbon roasted carrots and cranberry sauce. Cost is $100 (add a pie for $24) and the meal feeds four. Order by Nov. 20.

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., 612-987-7080, reveriempls.com

The Lynhall

It’s takeout, two ways: either rotisserie roast turkey breast and braised thighs with side dishes (wild rice stuffing, maple-glazed sweet potatoes and other gluten-free and vegan options), or a vegetarian version featuring roasted squash and Beyond Beef loaf with mushroom gravy and those same sides. Cost is $32-$35 for one, $62-$68 for two and $124-$136 for four. Order by Nov. 18.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Lago Tacos

Pick up a cherrywood-smoked turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Serves up to eight, cost is $84.95, order by Nov. 23. This takeout package is also available at Lago’s sibling establishment, Charlie’s on Prior.

2901 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6736, lagotacos.com; Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW., Prior Lake, 952-226-5253, charliesonprior.com

Herbie’s on the Park

A takeout meal includes roast turkey with rosemary gravy, wild-rice/sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, Amaretto-glazed carrots, dinner rolls and maple pecan pumpkin pie or caramel Dutch apple pie. Cost is $70 for two, $130 for four, $240 for eight. Order by Nov. 20.

317 Washington St., St. Paul, 651-726-1700, herbiesonthepark.com

Waldmann Brewery and Wurstery in St. Paul.

Waldmann Brewery

Chef Natalie Allesee is offering a pair of takeout dinners that feed four: one showcases roast turkey breast ($90), the other winter vegetable lasagna ($75). Sides include sour cream mashed potatoes, rye-apple stuffing, cider-glazed Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie or apple strudel. Add-ons include sauerkraut and housemade sausages, and the brewery’s crowlers are also available. Order by Nov. 18.

445 Smith Av., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com