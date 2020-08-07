Colossal Cafe

Purists may balk, but Cheddar cheese on a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich is an inspired idea. Adding a fried egg ($1.50) or avocado ($2.15) is also a good bet. $12.15.

1340 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-414-0543, and 2315 Como Av., St. Paul, 651-797-4027, colossalcafe.com

Mill Valley Market

When it comes to the “B” in BLT, chef/owner Mike Rakun obviously believes in applying the word “stack,” showcasing crisp, thick-cut bacon from the Compart family’s central Minnesota farms. Bonus points are earned for the extra-juicy tomatoes, toasted English muffin-style bread and burst-of-lemon aioli. $11.

1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., 763-316-4948, millvalley.market

Heather’s

There’s a lot going on with this BLT, and it’s all good. No, great. Highlights include top-shelf bacon (from Fischer Farms Family Pork in Waseca, Minn.), sturdy sourdough and a slab of blackened grilled salmon. When asked about preferred side dish options, “potato salad” is the proper response. $16.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

Dakota Junction

The heirloom tomatoes — bursting with color and juiced-up flavor — are cultivated down the road at Gale Woods Farm, and the bacon, from Peterson Craftsman Meats in Osceola, Wis., is a total treat. Add-ons include salmon ($4) and chicken ($3) and a fried egg ($2). $11.25.

2281 Commerce Blvd., Mound, 952-479-1519