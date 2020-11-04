Whether this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is a solo meal or a group gathered around the table, consider having culinary pros do the cooking at these 25 metro-area restaurants. Pickup details vary.

West metro

Alma: Chef/owner Alex Roberts is concentrating on do-it-yourself kits ($14 to $45) that range from hors d’oeuvres to sage stuffing, and also offering premade dinner essentials ($4.50 to $7) such as Parker House rolls and cranberry-ginger relish. 528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Animales Barbeque Co.: At this top-performing barbecue operation, chef/owner Jon Wipfli is preparing smoked turkey, smoked prime rib, smoked brisket and smoked pork shoulder ($40 to $225). Sides ($3 to $16) include gravy, sweet potato bisque, biscuits and Cheddar-jalapeno grits. 1121 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-400-2153, animalesbarbeque.com

Birchwood Cafe: At this farm-to-table kitchen, go the full-meal route ($100 for four to six, $160 for eight to 12) with two styles of roast turkey (from Ferndale Market in Cannon Falls, Minn.), turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing and maple-sweetened mashed winter squash. Or, purchase items a la carte, along with first-rate pies ($30 to $35): maple-pumpkin, Key lime and caramel apple streusel. Order by Nov. 22. 3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Chart House: Make the holiday a brunch ($75, serves two). Choose turkey breast, chicken or prime rib, then enjoy an egg bake, cheesy hash browns, caramel rolls, bacon, sausage, garlic mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, cornbread and slices of pumpkin pie and pecan pie. Champagne and orange juice, too. With each adult purchase, add a kid’s meal for $10. Order by 4 p.m. on Nov. 23. 11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville, 952-435-7156, charthouserestaurant.com

Crossroads Deli: Single-serving Thanksgiving dinners ($19.99) include roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, corn pudding, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie. Order by 4 p.m. on Nov. 23. 2795 Hedberg Drive, Minnetonka, 952-546-6595, crossroadsdelicatessen.com

D’Amico Catering: The force behind Cafe Lurcat, Campiello and D’Amico & Sons is pulling together a feeds-six celebration ($195) that includes wild rice salad, sweet potatoes with brown butter, green bean casserole, smashed potatoes, sausage-sage dressing, herb-roasted turkey breast, slow-braised turkey thighs, gravy and pumpkin pie. Order by noon on Nov. 23. Pick up at the Metropolitan Club & Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, or the Edinburgh, 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com

Fhima’s Minneapolis: Order by group size (two, $120; four, $220; eight, $400) and choose from chef/owner David Fhima’s free-range roast turkey, balsamic-glazed brisket, salmon with tomatoes and chickpeas or a vegan tagine. Other dishes include Caesar salad, sweet potatoes, Mediterrenean-spiced stuffing, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts, asparagus, house-baked bread and pumpkin pie or apple pie. Order by Nov. 9. 40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar: Chef Dinesh Jayawardena is preparing a taste-of-the-Midwest dinner for four ($150) that includes cider-cured turkey (from Wild Acres in Pequot Lakes, Minn.), mashed potatoes, cider gravy, wild rice stuffing, maple-glazed yams, green bean casserole and pumpkin praline pie. Order by Nov. 23. Radisson Blu, Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Drive, Bloomington, 952-851-4040, firelake restaurant.com

The Grocer’s Table: This newcomer’s menu starts with 15-pound brined turkeys ($80, from Ferndale Market) and includes sides ($8 to $25) along the lines of chicken-foie gras gravy, sausage stuffing, brown butter-infused whipped sweet potatoes, take-and-bake rolls and blood orange-cranberry chutney. Dessert? Candied pecan pie ($39). Order by Nov. 18. 326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-446-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Heather’s: Order brined, ready-to-roast free-range turkey breasts and whole birds (both $7.50/lb.), and select from side dishes ($13-$20) such as mashed potatoes, corn pudding, maple-glazed yams and sage stuffing. Order by 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. 5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

The Herbivorous Butcher: A plant-based kit for eight to 10 ($115) includes a meat-free stuffed turkey, maple-sage breakfast sausage, Camembert sauce, hickory bacon and miniature marshmallows. Individual servings of vegan turkey roasts will be also be available. Order by Nov. 15. 507 1st Av. NE., Mpls., 612-208-0992, theherbivorousbutcher.com

Mill Valley Kitchen: A take-and-bake dinner for four ($150) emphasizes gluten-free (and, in some cases, vegan) dishes, including herb-roasted turkey, turkey gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, mushroom stuffing, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry-poblano relish and pumpkin pie. Order by Nov. 22. 3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

Mort’s Cafe & Deli: A meal for six ($129.99) features premade dishes (garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, pumpkin pie and cherry pie) and ready-to-make items (a 12- to 14-pound turkey, complete with roasting pan and a sage-rosemary stuffing mix). Order by 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. 525 Winnetka Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-544-2900, morts-deli.com

Patrick’s Bakery & Cafe: A serves-six dinner ($99) includes glazed turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and one of four holiday pies (hello, cranberry meringue). Order by Nov. 23. 2928 W. 66th St., Richfield, 612-861-7570, patricksbakerycafe.com

Rock Elm Tavern: This dinner for four ($100) features two turkey preparations (sliced herb-roasted white meat, pulled dark meat), sage stuffing, skin-on mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, ginger-orange-cranberry sauces, green beans amandine and pumpkin pie. 16605 County Road 24, Plymouth, 763-208-4451 and 15641 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, 763-205-9784, rockelmtavern.com

6Smith: A multicourse spread for four to six ($285) features smoked salmon, peel-and-eat shrimp, butternut squash salad, roast turkey breast, salt-crusted prime rib, roasted carrots, cornbread-sausage stuffing and one of three kinds of pie. 294 Grove Lane E., Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

Spoon and Stable: Chef/owner Gavin Kaysen is preparing organic, free-range turkey breast (and confit leg), stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts with bacon, cranberry sauce and Parker House rolls for gatherings ranging from three to four ($195) to 12 to 16 ($600). There’s also a selection of side dishes and desserts. Order by Nov. 17. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Surdyk’s: Culinary director Mary Richter has a mix-and-match approach, with free-range turkeys (from Kadejan Inc. in Glenwood, Minn.) that are roasted ($8.99/lb.) or ready-to-roast ($5.99/lb.), plus a host of heat-and-serve side dishes ($24 to $32) that feed eight to 10 people. Cheese plates ($39) and pies ($20), too. 303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-379-3232, surdyks.com

Travail Kitchen & Amusements: Let some of the state’s top chefs do most of the work. The meal ($195) serves four to six and features 5 pounds of white turkey meat and two confit turkey legs, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, stuffing, shrimp cocktail, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Order by 10 p.m. on Nov. 23. 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

Union Hmong Kitchen: Chef/owner Yia Vang’s meal serves eight to 10 ($385) and includes a free-range turkey with egg roll stuffing, Hmong Tater Tot hot dish, blistered string beans with crispy garlic, fried Brussels sprouts with sesame dressing, pork-filled steamed buns, daikon-carrot slaw and matcha cheesecake pie. Order by Nov. 21. Pick up at Republic, 221 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., 612-431-5285, unionkitchenmn.com

East metro

Acqua: A dinner for four to six people ($195) includes roast turkey, wild mushroom stuffing, butternut squash soup, sweet potato purée, crushed red potatoes, herb gravy, pecan pie and pumpkin pie. Check out the cocktail kits. Order by Nov. 23. 4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake, 651-407-7317, acqua-restaurants.com

Holman’s Table: It’s the same dinner for four ($100) available at its sibling establishment, the Rock Elm Tavern. 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-800-5298, holmanstable.com

Lake Elmo Inn: A four-course dinner for two ($80) has options in each course; the third course is either a full turkey-and-trimmings spread, or prime rib, breaded walleye or butternut squash ravioli. 3442 Lake Elmo Av. N., Lake Elmo, 651-777-8495, lakeelmoinn.com

The Lexington: Chef Jack Riebel’s serves-six dinner ($185) includes herb-roasted turkey breast and cider-braised turkey leg, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, a Brussels sprouts hash, cranberry chutney, pumpkin pie and more. Order by 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Revival: Skip the turkey in favor of chef Thomas Boemer’s standard-setting fried chicken. Order a la carte: two whole birds in a reheatable pan ($60), plus take-and-bake sides ($35) that serve 10 people, including mac-and-cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams and cornbread-sausage stuffing. Pick up 10 biscuits for $20, and pies (banana or butterscotch) are $30. The feast option ($250) features two chickens, four sides, 10 biscuits and both pies. Order by Nov. 22. 525 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-340-2355 and 4257 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-4516, revival restaurants.com

