DULUTH — Herb Bergson, the only person to serve as mayor of both Twin Ports cities, died early Thursday morning of complications from cancer surgery. He had been diagnosed with kidney cancer within the past year, according to his brother Brian Bergson.

Bergson, a former investigator for the Superior Police Department, was mayor of the Wisconsin city from 1987-1995 and followed up with a single term in neighboring Duluth from 2004-2008. He was the first Duluth mayor to recognize the community's annual pride festival — a sharp contrast to his predecessor Gary Doty, who had refused to acknowledge the event during his tenure.

"We want to make it known that we support the struggle for equal rights for everyone," Bergson said at a news conference in 2007, as reported then by the Duluth News Tribune. "The 21st annual Pride Festival is a way to value everyone's dignity, which is a basic human right."

Tamara Jones, who was then co-chair of Duluth-Superior Pride, remembered Bergson for the way his support made it possible for the committee to expand the festival from a picnic on Park Point to an event that included a Mayor's Reception and celebration at Bayfront Festival Park. There was buzz that Fred Phelps' group might visit the event that year, but Bergson told organizers that they had the support of the city and the Duluth Police Department.

"I remember when we were able to hang the giant rainbow flag from the Bayfront stage and how amazing it was to see it from the Hillside and waving proudly throughout the city," Jones said. "We would not have been able to do that without Herb's support.

"Herb was a champion and an icon and the LGBTQAI+ flame is dimmed with his loss."

Signing the first mayoral proclamation for the event was the accomplishment he was most proud of, his brother said.

"My brother Herb was my hero," Brian Bergson said in an email. "He was kind and the happiest when he was helping others."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.