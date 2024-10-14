Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office stops all DNA analysis after crime lab contamination

The crime lab noticed the contamination two weeks before the initial email from Labatt. They immediately stopped all work on those cases, but hadn’t released any findings related to contamination on those cases. The crime lab then started looking for other cases that may have been impacted by contamination — the first cases to be found with contamination were in 2022 and the lab was looking back to 2016. At the time of that email, the HCSO was looking at cases in 2018. Dolenc told Allard the source of the contamination “likely came from plasticware” that was used in DNA testing.