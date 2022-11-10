Hennepin County Sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt is vowing to strengthen the relationship between the sheriff's department and the city of Minneapolis, and looking at creating a separate advisory board to focus on curbing crime in the state's largest city.

Underscoring her close bond with the city, Witt held her first news conference at Minneapolis City Hall. She choked up sharing how it felt after voters selected her as the first Black woman to oversee a 170-year-old office.

"It feels wonderful. I never saw myself in this position," she said, her comments echoing through the rotunda in City Hall. "As the first black person and woman to hold the office, I'm thinking about who did I just pave the way for. What is the next generation going to look like by giving them that hope."

Witt said she is pulling together a transition team "so I can be ready on Day 1" when she is sworn in Jan. 3. She will become the county's 29th sheriff.

Witt, 48, a major with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, defeated Joseph Banks, a bail bondsman and former small-town police chief in Tuesday's election.

She is replacing one-term Sheriff David Hutchinson, who said he would not seek re-election after a drunk driving crash that totaled a county-owned SUV. He has been away on an undisclosed medical leave since May, leaving the county's top law enforcement job essentially vacant.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Major Dawanna Witt, the newly elected sheriff of Hennepin County, answered questions at a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall on Thursday.

Witt will take over a sprawling law enforcement agency that employs 830 people, including about 330 licensed deputies. Most of the other staffers work in the county jail. The sheriff's office runs 911 dispatch for more than half of the county's 45 cities and a massive crime lab. The office also oversees security for all state courts in the county, and is charged with responding to water emergencies on county lakes and rivers.

Witt also stressed the office's efforts to reduce violent crime, like collaborating with Minneapolis on crime strategies.

"I know Sheriff Witt will be excellent partner because she's already doing the work," said Mayor Jacob Frey, who endorsed Witt.

The mayor said Witt has established a close working relationship with key people in City Hall. "There's a pipeline of communication already in place."

Witt said she knows the importance of working with other agencies. Community engagement will be a constant part of her job and she doesn't shy away from conflict.

"You have to get out and talk to people to hear their experiences, good or bad," she said. "It's the right thing to do."

Witt is also focused on recruitment and retention, an issue facing nearly every law enforcement agency in the state. From residents to other agencies, the demands on the Sheriff's Office are higher than ever, she said.

Minneapolis and other cities are increasingly relying on Hennepin County deputies to bolster day-to-day policing. Several metro cities are experiencing a hollowing out of their police ranks due to an unprecedented wave of retirements, resignations and officers taking medical leaves after the police murder of George Floyd and the riots that ensued.

"Staffing shortages are creating a lot of overtime for us," Witt said. "I want our staff to be as healthy as possible, mentally and physically. We have to be at optimum numbers."

Hutchinson previously asked the county board for 30 additional sworn deputies, noting current staffing levels of licensed deputies were lower than they were a decade ago.

Witt said she plans to build on successes at the county, like its aggressive approach to attacking the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Last week, county officials sent an alert after a rash of fentanyl overdoses in the county. The office offers opioid treatment programs in jail and classes on Narcan, a medication which can reserve an overdose.

Witt never considered a career in law enforcement until she took a tour of the Hennepin County jail, a facility she would later end up overseeing. She was told the jail need to hire more women of color, so she became a detention officer.

"I started to have interactions with law enforcement and got to know the people behind the badge," said Witt, who said as a young woman she had a starkly negative impression of police and law enforcement. "I started to realize it wasn't an accident that I ended up in law enforcement. I have compassion for this profession and the community. I have that perfect balance."

In 2022, Witt said there is no reason the public or recruits shouldn't have a better understanding of what the Sheriff's Office does. She plans for the agency to have a more robust presence on social media and make sure they are transparent, whether the news is positive or negative.

How will she measure success? Witt said she wants the agency to be known as one of the top five places people want to work in Minnesota.

"You can't save everyone and every community, but it won't be because I didn't do my best all the time," Witt said. "When people are telling me they see a difference, that's success."