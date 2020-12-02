Starting in a few weeks, Hennepin County prosecutors will stop seeking bail for those arrested for several low-level crimes.

County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday the change affects 19 crimes from motor vehicle theft to low-level drug possession.

“We don’t want to hold anybody [in jail] unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Freeman said at an afternoon news conference with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. “No one should be punished for being poor.”

The change goes into effect Jan. 1, and includes offenses such as forgery, damage to property, identify theft, mail theft, insurance fraud and possession of counterfeit or stolen checks, among others.

Prosecutors will ask for bail for the offenses if a suspect has several outstanding charges against them or a history of not showing up in court, Freeman said.

County attorneys can implement some bail reforms without legislative intervention, but Freeman, Ellison and Orput said they continue to push for statewide bail reform at the legislative level.

Freeman said he hoped to unveil more bail changes in six months to a year, but declined to provide specifics.

“We do strongly encourage the Legislature to sit down and do real bail reform,” Ellison said.

In September, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi unveiled an initiative to reduce the county’s use of cash bail. Ramsey County is using a new assessment tool to release some low-risk, nonviolent suspects before prosecutors make a charging decision or before a first court appearance.

Such releases would sidestep the practice of holding suspects in jail for up to 48 hours while prosecutors decide whether charges are merited. Judges set bail at first appearances.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib