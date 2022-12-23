The Hennepin County Medical Center campus in downtown Minneapolis is getting a makeover that will take about eight years and renovate three of its 10 blocks, county officials announced this week.

The preliminary plan approved by the Hennepin County Board involves three phases of development on the east side of downtown. Early cost estimates exceed $140 million.

Under the first phase, the county's 1980s era "purple" parking garage at 600 Park Ave. will be expanded and redeveloped into a $75 million, 1,053-stall facility and a $25 million emergency ambulance dispatch station and training center. Plans include a skyway connecting to the Thrivent headquarters building.

Contractor bidding and awards should be completed by the end of the March. Construction will finish toward the end of 2024, said Hennepin County Administrator David Hough.

The project's second phase involves a $20 million expansion of the Hennepin Healthcare Clinic and Specialty Center that sits on 8th Street between Chicago and Park avenues. That building, constructed in 2018 for about $220 million, will be expanded on its north side.

The third phase of HCMC's campus redo involves constructing an in-patient hospital tower on what is now a three-story, 1,400-stall parking garage on the east corner of Chicago Avenue and 8th Street. That parking garage will be demolished to make way for the hospital only after the county finishes expanding its parking structure at 600 Park Avenue.

The county board of commissioners approved an initial $20 million in funding for the hospital leg of the project so design and construction planning could begin in earnest.

It is not yet known how many floors or beds the new hospital will have. Those along with many other details — including total construction costs — still have yet to be worked out, Hough said.

Still, city and planners are excited to see some movement in plans long in the making.

"It's been talked about for years. So now it's come to the point where the board has approved and given the green light, so we will go ahead and proceed with these phases. It's very exciting," Hough said.

To move the project forward, the Hennepin County Board is working with Hennepin Healthcare System's board of directors. It has approved various parts of a capital improvement budget plan that is expected to take years to carry out.

Many of Hennepin County Medical Center's buildings in downtown Minneapolis are old, obsolete and are ripe for being updated, repurposed or redeveloped entirely, Hough said.